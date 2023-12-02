Rashmika Mandanna's Thank You Note To Fans For Showing Love To Animal

Rashmika shared this image. (Courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Congratulatory messages are in order and Rashmika Mandanna can't keep calm. Rashmika's big film Animal released in theatres on Friday and she has been receiving praise for her performance. Rashmika shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen doing the famous Lily pose (the Korean heart pose). She wrote in the caption, "Thank you all so so much for the love you are showing towards our film Animal.. I hope we made you all super proud and happy.. Animalpark (if you know you know) if you don't then please do go watch it in the theatres near you and enjoyyyyy!" Let's have a quick look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Absolutely Cute." Another user wrote, "Geetanjali is the only character in that movie that actually deserves love and respect." Another comment read, "Watched Animal and found the best of you." Take a look at Rashmika's post here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika received a huge shout out from Alia Bhatt. Alia declared she is going to join the "crushmika club." In her big note, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Rashmika, you are so, so so beautiful and honest in the film. As I told you in person...I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #Crushmika club." Reacting to Alia Bhatt's shout out, Rashmika Mandanna wrote in her Instagram story, "Alia Bhatt, big big hugs yaa. Love you." Take a look:

Before Animal released in theatres, Rashmika shared a few images from the Hyderabad event. In one of the pictures, Mahesh Babu can be seen giving her a tight hug. Rashmika wrote in the caption, "This is THE frame for me guys.Who ever captured this moment for me. Thankyou. This is all about yesterday - The love, the warmth, the respect, the madness, the nervousness, the anticipation but over all. The magic of the moment. So grateful to my loves for the endless love.Thankyou all for yesterday.Animal is releasing soon." Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.