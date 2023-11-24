Rashmika Mandanna Told Ranbir Kapoor She Will Change Vijay Deverakonda's Contact On Her Phone. Here's Why

Rashmika and Ranbir in the video clip. (Courtesy: X)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are on a promotional spree, with just days left for the release of their film Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is Ranbir and Rashmika's first on-screen collaboration. While the chemistry between the two actors is the talk of the town, fans seem to be loving their off-screen banter, especially when it involves one Mr Deverakonda. Yes, we are talking about all the teasing that Ranbir subjects Rashmika to by dropping rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's name. Now, another video from the promotions of the film, this time on the sets of superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable With NBK 2 has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, it appears that Nandamuri Balakrishna has asked Rashmika to call Vijay Deverakonda. As she gets her phone out to do so, she is seen smiling and telling Ranbir Kapoor, “I'll change the contact.” To this, Ranbir Kapoor knowingly says, “Ya, I think you should,” and the two giggle. While Rashmika first attempts to avoid calling Vijay Deverakonda citing network issues, she gives in only for Vijay Deverakonda to not pick up the call. Ranbir Kapoor is also seen pointing at something in Rashmika Mandanna's phone, making her blush.

Then, Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Vijay Deverakonda, who answers the phone this time and greets the team and Nandamuri Balakrishna. As Vijay Deverakonda says hello to Rashmika, the crowd, led by Ranbir Kapoor begins hooting and cheering for the rumoured couple.

Sharing the video on X[formerly Twitter], one fan wrote: “Ranbir asking Rashmika to change contact for Vijay was hilarious.”

Ranbir asking rashmika to change contact for Vijay was hilarious pic.twitter.com/EcgK1b7V1P — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile, on the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna also asks Vijay Deverakonda to say “I love Rashmika” over the phone, leaving Rashmika Mandanna blushing. Ranbir Kapoor even asks the veteran Telugu actor to ask Rashmika “who is the better hero” between Ranbir and Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Animal also starring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor is scheduled to release on December 1. This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film after the blockbuster Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh, in turn, was a remake of Sandeep's Telugu directorial debut Arjun Reddy, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda.