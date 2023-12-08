Animal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Unstoppable And How

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

It has only been a week since Animal hit cinema screens, and the movie has already joined the Rs 300-crore club. In the first seven days of its release, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has grossed Rs 314.50 crore at the domestic box office. According to a Sacnilk report, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 25.50 crore (across all languages) on day 7 alone. In total, the movie, depicting a son's unconditional love for his father, has amassed a total of Rs 340 crore so far. Apart from the stellar performances of Ranbir and Rashmika in the lead roles, the audience is also loving the on-screen presence of Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, who play important roles in Animal.

Providing details about the sixth-day collection of Animal, Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a detailed note on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. He specified that the Hindi version of the movie garnered Rs 27.80 crore on Wednesday, with south Indian languages contributing an additional Rs 2.65 crore to its day 6 total. In total, Animal collected Rs 30.45 crore on the sixth day at the domestic box office.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Animal continues its SMASHING RUN… A GLORIOUS TOTAL in Week 1 is assured, the numbers in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime total*…”

#Animal continues its SMASHING RUN… A GLORIOUS TOTAL in Week 1 is assured, the numbers in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime total*… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr. Total: ₹ 278.46 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/rcL4Ji8Dyo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2023

While Animal may have found success at the box office, it received negative feedback from both critics and a portion of the internet for its portrayal of toxic masculinity, misogyny, and excessive use of violence. Responding to the escalating controversy surrounding the film, actress Saloni Batra, who portrayed Ranbir Kapoor's onscreen sister, addressed the issue in a recent interview with DNA. Batra emphasized her role as a facilitator, stating, “I am a facilitator. It's my job as an actor to facilitate what an artiste wants to bring the table, who are the creators. Now, they have a vision about this character in this world. This character, the way he talks and behaves, is toxic. But the story is about him and Sandeep sir (film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) has chosen to tell his story in his way. As an audience, it is our responsibility to watch and decide what is right and wrong. If that character is firing a gun in the college, it doesn't mean it's right."

Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Both films were released on December 1.