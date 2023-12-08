Allu Arjun On Ranbir Kapoor's Film: 'Animal Has Joined The Classics Of Indian Cinema List'

A still from the Animal trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Allu Arjun gave a roaring shout out to the team of Animal in his latest X (earlier called Twitter) entry on Friday. He wrote, "Animal just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respects to the highest level." For his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun wrote, "Brilliant and magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far and much more to unfold." For Bobby Deol, Allu Arjun wrote, "Bobby Deol ji's impactful performance silences us. Your terrific presence commands respect."

In his post, the National Award winning actor added, "Anil Kapoor Ji's was effortless and intense. Your experience speaks volumes sir. This young lady Triptii Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more! All the other artists and technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations."

Allu Arjun signed off the post with these words, "And the director, the man Sandeep Reddy Vanga garu. Just mind blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, the intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! Animal has joined the classics of Indian cinema list."

Read Allu Arjun's post here:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film released on December 1. Animal has been slammed by critics and a section of the Internet for its representation of toxic masculinity, misogyny and excessive use of violence. However, the film has been performing well at the box office.