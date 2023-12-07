Triptii Dimri On Backlash To Animal Intimate Scene: 'Was Taken Aback'

Ranbir and Triptii Dimri in a scene from Animal. (courtesy: kiara_obsession)

Triptii Dimri, who made her debut with Laila Majnu, has been trending on social media for her controversial scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In the film, Triptii has an illicit affair with Ranbir. Triptii's intimate scenes with Ranbir received backlash from the Internet. While speaking to ETimes, Triptii admitted that the backlash "did disturb" her initially. However, the actor believes she has played a character and she hasn't done anything "wrong". Asked about the backlash, Triptii told ETimes, "Honestly, the scene is getting a lot of criticism and it did disturb me initially, because I'm someone who has hardly faced criticism. I was also taken aback. But then, I sat myself down and I thought about it. Nobody forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting. And as I started doing it, the characters that I played, started healing a part of me. And I started having fun with the process."

Triptii continued, "I started finding joy in the challenges and everything that was coming my way. And that is how I want to go about acting in life as well, whatever comes my way. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me feel comfortable. And as long as I know what I'm doing is right, I'm not doing anything wrong, I'm going to do it. Because that is something that I want for myself as an actor and as a human being."

Apart from the intimate scenes, there's a scene in Animal where Triptii is asked to lick Ranbir's shoes. This scene also received harsh criticism from critics and the audience alike. Asked if she resonates with the morality of the character she's playing, Triptii told the publication, "I wouldn't go down and lick someone's boot at all. But it's a character that I'm playing. And this is something that I just mentioned that I've learned in my acting class. We need to understand that we are all human beings. And there's good, there's bad, there's ugly in each one of us. Which is why, I consider myself lucky, that I'm an actor, that in one lifetime, I get to explore all my emotions, my good side, my bad side and my ugliest side."

Triptii clearly said, "What is shown in films, does not imply that what the person is doing on-screen is right, or that people who watch it should start behaving like that. Maybe this is what the character is doing in a specific situation. That's not what you are as a person. That is just the ugly side of the character. That's it."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animalreleased in theatres on December 1. The film has been storming the box office since its release. The Hindi version of the film has minted Rs 278.46 crore till date, per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, the film has been receiving flak for portraying morally bankrupt characters. In his review of NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be."

Triptii Dimri was praised for her roles in the Netflix films Bulbbul and Qala.