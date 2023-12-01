In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor's Adorable Moments With Rocket Singh Co-Star Prem Chopra At Animal Screening

Ranbir Kapoor and Prem Chopra pictured together

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited Animalreleased in theatres today. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a grand screening of the film in one of the multiplex chains in Mumbai on Thursday night. Ranbir Kapoor was joined by mother Neetu Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt at the screening. Among film veterans, Prem Chopra attended the screening as well. Pictures and videos from the event went viral in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen greeting the senior actor as he exits the venue. In the pictures, we can see Prem Chopra, seated inside a car. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding his hands and talking to him gently. Ranbir Kapoor's gesture has already won the hearts of millions. Ranbir Kapoor and Prem Chopra acted together in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Take a look at the pictures here:

Here are some more pictures from the screening. The lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, dressed up for the occasion, posed for the shutterbugs. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and the entire cast and crew of the film posed together. Take a look:

During the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to provide a description of Animal. He said, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars out of 5 to Animal and he wrote in the review, "Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares."

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, the film stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor worked with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.