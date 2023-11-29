Vicky Kaushal On The Clash Between Animal And Sam Bahadur: 'We Are Playing For Hindi Cinema'

Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood is going to witness a box office clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Animal and Sam Bahadur will release in theatres on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been promoting their respective films actively across different mediums. Asked about the impending clash at the box office by The Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal said that they are both playing for the same team. Animal's release date was changed to December (it was earlier scheduled to release in August), Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur's release date was announced much earlier before Animal.

Vicky Kaushal told The Indian Express, "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won't say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema." Vicky added, "While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike." Asked which film is going to hit fours and which film will take ones and twos, Vicky simply said: "The audience will decide."

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gives us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only becomes darker and murkier in the course of the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. This is the second time that Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with Meghna Gulzar for a project. Earlier, they had worked together in the film Raazi, also featuring Alia Bhatt. Sanya Malhotra plays the character of Silloo Manekshaw while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the character of Indira Gandhi in the film.