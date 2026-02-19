Out On Bail, Rajpal Yadav Shares First Post On Instagram Amid Niece's Wedding Today

Actor Rajpal Yadav has shared his first post on social media after being granted bail in a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case.

He took to Instagram to post a brief yet emotional message in Hindi. Translated into English, it read, "Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support."

Rajpal Yadav surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay nearly Rs 9 crore in the cheque-bounce case.

However, the court later suspended his sentence till March 18 after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the complainant's bank account.

Rajpal Yadav Calls For Prison Reforms And Smoking Rooms

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar jail on February 17. Speaking to PTI Video, the actor suggested prison facilities be improved, stating there should be "designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports."

Emphasising the need for reform, Rajpal Yadav said prisons should function as centres of rehabilitation where inmates are given structured opportunities to change. At the same time, he maintained that the law must remain supreme for those unwilling to reform.

"It is often difficult to judge from the outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake," he said.

Following his surrender at Tihar Jail, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, extended financial assistance to his family and urged others to offer support.

