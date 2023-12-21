Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Was His 'First Choice' For The Film

Image was Instagrammed by a fan page. (courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is ruling the box office and how. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, released on December 1 and emerged as a blockbuster. Now, in an exclusive chat with India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about the thundering response to the film and the reason behind choosing Ranbir Kapoor. On being asked if the Barfi actor was his first choice, he immediately said yes. "Ranbir was my first choice for Animal, there was nobody else. In the beginning, when I had the idea right after Kabir Singh, I met him after a few months and told Ranbir that I was thinking along these lines, I gave him 10-15 minutes of narration, just the beginning, middle, and end. We told him about the craft and just the character transition. He said Sandeep this sounds very interesting, finish the script and we will do it. Just based on the 10 minutes narration he said yes to the film."

Speaking about the box-office collection, the Animal director said, ""I was expecting the film to do well, I knew it would do 600 crores to 700 crores but wasn't expecting these huge numbers. It has already crossed the 800 crores mark, which was a surprise for me and I am very happy with the collection. Even with the reviews, the film has done great numbers at the box office and as a filmmaker, I am happy."

On Day 20, the action-drama, revolving around a complex father-son relationship, made ₹ 5 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With the film's great business on the third Wednesday, Animal's total collection now stands at ₹ 528.69 crore, the report added. On day 19, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned ₹ 5 crore at the Indian box office. While Animal is headlined by Ranbir essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor.

Animal hit the theatres on December 1, when it clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur—directed by Meghna Gulzar.