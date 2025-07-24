Mohit Suri Thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Be The "First One To Openly Support <i>Saiyaara</i>"

As Saiyaara continues to wreak havoc at the box office and the film fraternity showers love on the film, director and the debutants, Mohit Suri, too, has put up an appreciation post. But this time, it is for a filmmaker he deeply admires - Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Mohit Suri shared an Instagram post thanking Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being the "first one to openly support and express generous belief in Saiyaara".

What's Happening

Mohit Suri took to Instagram to thank Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his faith in Saiyaara.

Sharing a picture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mohit Suri wrote, "Sandeep, @imvangasandeep, thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire."

Furthermore, he added, "I've always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!"

Mohit Suri's Reaction To Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Films

Earlier, Mohit Suri, who is known for his films in the romance genre, had reacted to the criticism that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films face.

Mohit Suri told Filmygyan, "I love his films. Hum banate hai use controversial (We make his films controversial). Ye same kahaani aap kisi gangster ke sath karo - Bhatt sahab ne kiya hai Sadak mein. (You make Sandeep kind of films with a gangster, Mahesh Bhatt has made Sadak like that). We are from that school of cinema. Ram Gopal Varma has made such films too. Everyone has the right to make their films. You have a right to like it or not like it."

Defending creative freedom in Vanga's films, Mohit Suri added, "Very few people think Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh have no difference. I feel there is a big difference between the two films. There is more emotion in the second part. I loved Animal. I messaged him during Animal that I am a Sandeep Reddy Vanga fan."

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri, who is currently basking in the humongous success of Saiyaara, took to social media to express his gratitude towards Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his support. He thanked him and also reiterated that he will always be a Sandeep Reddy Vanga fan.