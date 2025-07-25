<i>Alpha</i> Star Alia Bhatt Calls Ayan Mukerji's <i>War 2</i> Trailer '<i>Mazedaar</i>'

War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is all set to hit the screens on August 14, 2025. The trailer was shared by the makers earlier today, and the fan reactions to one of the most anticipated trailers was well-received. Alia Bhatt, who is also going to feature in Alpha, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, shared her excitement.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram as she re-shared the War 2 trailer. She captioned it, "Mazedaaaaaarrr. See you on the 14th, in a cinema near meeeee."

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

War 2 Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of War 2 was released on Friday (July 25). It's Hrithik Vs Jr NTR in this action entertainer against the stunning backdrop of foreign locations.

War 2 opens on a contemplative note, where the two nameless warriors, played by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, introduce themselves through their starkly different ideas of a warrior.

Hrithik Roshan AKA Kabir says he wants to become a shadow, dissolving his familial ties, love and identity.

Jr NTR takes an oath that he will fight a battle that no one has ever fought. He will become a weapon of destruction. Either he will get destroyed or he will kill - there's no second way about it for Jr NTR.

Kiara Advani enters the scene with some scene-stealing action stunts, along with some romantic scenes with Hrithik Roshan.

As the battle intensifies, Colonel Sunil Luthra (played by Ashutosh Rana) reminds Kabir that they (he and Jr NTR) are warriors. But will the hero fall to save a warrior?

The trailer ends with the famous saying about Karma from the Bhagavad Gita.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha by Yash Raj Films, alongside Sharvari Wagh. Some time back, there were rumours of Hrithik Roshan making a cameo as Kabir from War 2. Alia Bhatt shared her excitement for the War 2 trailer, which is directed by her close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.