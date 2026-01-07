<i>Dhurandhar,</i> Made On A Rs 280-Crore Budget, Nears Rs 1,000 Crore In Profit

Dhurandhar has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has shattered numerous records and continues to draw audiences. According to figures shared by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial has grossed Rs 1,240 crore worldwide and is closing in on Rs 1,000 crore in profit globally.

Breaking Down The Numbers

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 280 crore. As of January 5, Jio Studios reported that Dhurandhar had collected Rs 1,240 crore globally. Based on these figures, the gross profit currently stands at around Rs 960 crore.

Taxation

The same report provided a breakdown of collections from India and overseas markets. In the total gross collection of Rs 1,240 crore, the domestic gross collection was Rs 968 crore, while the overseas gross collection stood at Rs 272 crore. On that day, India's net collection was reported as Rs 820.30 crore. This indicates a taxation amount of Rs 147.70 crore from the domestic collection. However, since overseas taxation varies and only gross figures are available, an exact overseas tax figure could not be determined.

Dhurandhar's Box Office Collection In India Today

On January 7, Jio Studios shared the latest net box office figures for Dhurandhar in India, reporting a total of Rs 831.40 crore in 33 days.





More About Dhurandhar's Box Office Run

Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. The Ranveer Singh-led action drama has set new benchmarks at the box office. It is the only Indian film released in one language to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club. In doing so, it has surpassed major multi-language blockbusters such as Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2, both of which earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

The film also broke several speed records. It became the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 500 crore net in India in just 16 days, setting a new pace for Bollywood. It then quickly became the fastest film to hit Rs 600 crore, Rs 800 crore, and Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

By Day 16, Dhurandhar had already exceeded the lifetime India net collection of Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore). By Day 26, it entered the Rs 700 crore net India club, a milestone no other Hindi film had reached before. By Day 30, it had crossed Rs 800 crore net domestically.

Globally, the film's performance was equally strong. Within 24 days, it surpassed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, eventually reaching Rs 1,240 crore. With these figures, Dhurandhar overtook KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,200 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (around Rs 1,055 crore), solidifying its place as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Both KGF: Chapter 2 and Pathaan were released in multiple languages.

Dhurandhar's sequel will be released in theatres on March 29, 2026.



Also Read: How Dhurandhar's Phenomenal Box Office Numbers Came Riding On Word Of Mouth