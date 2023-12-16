Alia Bhatt Is Clearly Keeping Up With The 'Laddoo Peela Season.' See Post

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is making the most of the wedding season. The actress is currently busy performing her bridesmaid duties for one of her close friends. After treating her fans to fun-filled glimpses from the mehendi ceremony, Alia has now shared her stunning look from another wedding event. On Friday, she dropped a series of pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous yellow saree with bird motifs on the border. In the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Yellow there.” Needless to say, the Internet can't stop gushing over her looks. The comments section was flooded with fans and industry friends complimenting her. Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, “What a beauty [yellow hearts emoticons].” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Stunning” with a red heart emoticon. Preity Zinta dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt also shared a collage of her pictures on her Instagram Stories. Along with the photo she wrote, “Laddoo peela szn [season].” Check out the pictures here:

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures from her friend's mehendi ceremony. The happy post opens with a frame of Alia and her friend cuddling up. The next slide includes the group picture of Alia and other bridesmaids. We can also see solo pictures of Alia posing in her beautiful fuchsia pink salwar suit. She teamed her gorgeous pick with green danglers. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, “Dulhan ke yaar aur dher sara pyar. [Bride's friends with lots of love].” The comments section was flooded with red heart emoticons. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt was last seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone, which premiered on Netflix in August. The movie features Alia Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress is currently busy shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film is jointly produced by Alia Bhatt and Dharma Productions. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the lineup. After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will once again share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.