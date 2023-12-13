Alia Bhatt At Her Friend's Mehendi Ceremony. Pics Inside

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt turned a pretty bridesmaid for one of her close friends. Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of images on her Instagram profile and the pictures are presumably from the bride-to-be's Mehendi ceremony. In one shot, Alia and her friend can be seen cuddling each other. There's a group picture of Alia Bhatt and other bridesmaids. In some other shots, Alia can be seen posing pretty for the cameras. Alia can be seen dressed in a pink salwar suit for the occasion. She can be seen matching her attire with green danglers. Alia wrote in the caption (in Hindi): "Dulhan ke yaar aur dher sara pyar." Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Pic 5 is (love emoji)." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt was spotted arriving at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party on last Saturday. Prior to that, Alia Bhatt attended the closing ceremony of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Alia Bhatt shared some pictures from the closing ceremony of Red Sea International Film Festival on her social media feed. For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "It was a special night. Thank you for having me." Take a look here:

Photos and videos from the festival went viral in which Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and Alia Bhatt can be seen exchanging smiles and handshakes. Sharing their photos, an X user wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield shaking hands omgg." Another person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Multiverse of madness just got real" while another said, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield moment." Take a look:

On the work front, the Gully Boy actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She has been shooting for the film. The film is jointly produced by Alia Bhatt and Dharma productions. Alia received her first National award in the Best Actress category for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi this year.