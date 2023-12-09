In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar With Yash- Roohi, Jeh At Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's Birthday Party

Alia Bhatt and Jeh pictured by the shutterbugs

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira celebrates her 8th birthday today. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh, Neil Nitin Mukesh with his daughter, Riteish Deshmukh's son were pictured by the lensmen arriving for the birthday bash. Alia Bhatt was pictured from inside her car. She wore a green dress. Little Jeh stole the limelight as he was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims. Karan Johar was pictured from inside his car with his kids. Take a look at the pictures here:

While celeb kids have been pictured by the shutterbugs at regular basis, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have been protecting their child from the media glares ever since she was born in 2015. Rani Mukerji, who came with cousin-actor Kajol on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, explained why she doesn't want her child to be photographed. Rani Mukerji said on the show, "It was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira. So that she doesn't feel privileged or special in school. And that would happen only if she would not be photographed. So it was the first year when I was traveling with Adira and I told them please don't take baby's pictures and they kind of respected that." Rani Mukerji also thanked the paparazzi on the show for keeping her request.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in the role of a mother in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who can go to any extent to win back the custody of her children.