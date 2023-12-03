Jab Kareena Kapoor Met Rani Mukerji At A Taekwondo Competiton. Bonus - Little Taimur And Yash

Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji posed at an event.

Actors Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, who starred in the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, recently attended a taekwondo annual competition in Mumbai. In several pictures from the event, the two stars can be seen posing together. In another photo, Kareena Kapoor could be spotted with her younger son Taimur, who is wearing a medal. Rani Mukerji also appeared in a photo with Karan Johar's son Yash Johar. Both Taimur and Yash were dressed in their taekwondo uniforms. For the event, Rani wore a T-shirt, denims and heels. Kareena was seen in a white top, grey pants and black heels.

Take a look at the pictures from the event:

Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor blessed our feeds with a lovely picture of Rani Mukerji and herself. Tina and Pooja, IYKYK (If you know you know), the 3 idiots actress captioned the Instagram story. In the picture, Rani looked lovely in a green summer dress while Kareena carried her black ensemble with style. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a romantic film that was released in 2002. In the film, Rani Mukherji played the role of Pooja, while Kareena played Tina. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Kareena and Rani were also seen together in Talaash.

See the post here:

The two met each other for Kareena's show What Women Want. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location. According to ANI, in one of the videos that surfaced online, Rani was also seen addressing Kareena as her "Jaan". "Yeh meri jaan hai (She is my life)," Rani Mukerji said, evoking a smile from Kareena Kapoor.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in the role of a mother in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. While Kareena will next be seen in The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta. It was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.