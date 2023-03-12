Inside Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Mini Mujhse Dosti Karoge Reunion

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor blessed our feeds on Sunday with a lovely picture of Rani Mukerji and herself. Tina and Pooja, IYKYK (If you know you know), the 3 idiots actress captioned the Instagram story. In the picture, Rani looked lovely in a green summer dress while Kareena carried her a black ensemble with style. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a romantic film that was released in 2002. In the film, Rani Mukherji played the role of Pooja, while Kareena played Tina. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Kareena and Rani were also seen together in Talaash.

See the post here:

The two met each other for Kareena's show What Women Want on Saturday. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location. According to ANI, in one of the videos that surfaced online, Rani was also seen addressing Kareena as her "Jaan". "Yeh meri jaan hai (She is my life)," Rani Mukerji said, evoking a smile from Kareena Kapoor.

This much-awaited reunion of the two Bollywood divas was a treat to their fans and now they are eagerly awaiting the release of this episode. Here's a look at some of the pictures.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance in the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer. Overwhelmed by the reactions, the actress spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said this is probably the first time in her entire career she is witnessing "so much love and emotion." "The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least... I'm very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my industry colleagues, friends, and family. In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!!" Rani Mukerji told Bollywood Hungama.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is based on the true story of a couple who were separated from their children in Norway. What happens next is the movie all about. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on March 17, 2023.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.