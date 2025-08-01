Advertisement

71st National Film Awards: Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023

A scene from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
New Delhi:

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. 

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway for her powerful performance.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey received their first National Awards for Jawan and 12th Fail respectively. 12th Fail also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

