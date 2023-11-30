Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol And Rani Mukerji Made It The 'Best Episode Ever,' Per The Internet

Rani and Kajol on the show. (courtesy: disneyplushotstar)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when the conversation involves Rani Mukerji and Kajol. A lot can happen over a coffee, especially if it as unfiltered as that on Karan Johar's chat showKoffee With Karan. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Kajol and Rani Mukerji won hearts. The Rapid Fire round, won by Rani Mukjeri, was a fan favourite. On X (earlier called Twitter), fans of the actresses have been sharing their favourite moments from the episode. A lot of fans even called this the "best episode ever" of Koffee With Karan. Kajol forgetting about Rani's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... cameo appearance was one of moments that had the Internet laughing. Here's a look at what fans had to say about last night's episode.

Omg I can't breathe ...this KWK episode is oh damn#KoffeeWithKaran — catching sunsets (@sasha_0204) November 29, 2023

"Rani and Kajol were hilarious throughout. I love that they weren't being politically correct and stayed candid! Quiz made my stomach hurt from laughing. Like Kajol said be your authentic self as everyone else is taken. Queens for a reason," added another user.

Rani & Kajol were hilarious throughout. I love that they weren't being politically correct & stayed candid! Quiz made my stomach hurt from laughing. Like @itsKajolD said be your authentic self as everyone else is taken. Queens for a reason! #KoffeeWithKaran#RaniMukerji#Kajolhttps://t.co/U1XbIExmIi — Rameeza (@RameezaHai) November 29, 2023

Another one wrote, "It is undoubtedly the best episode ever across all seasons of Koffee With Karan! The buzzer round was hilarious especially when both Rani and Kajol do not remember Rani's special appearance on K3G. A must-watch episode."

It is undoubtedly the best episode ever across all seasons of #KoffeeWithKaran! The buzzer round was hilarious especially when both #rani and #kajol do not remember Rani's special appearance on #K3G. A must-watch episode. — Priya Kataria (@priyakataria112) November 29, 2023

The new kwk episode of Rani and kaol was do much fun

Specially the Quiz and Rapid fire #KoffeeWithKaran#kajol#RaniMukerji — Arnav Aswani (@AswaniArnav) November 29, 2023

This buzzer round is probably the funniest 5 mins in Koffee with Karan history

Kajol and Rani Mukerjee in their truest self#KWKS8OnHotstar#KoffeeWithKaranpic.twitter.com/3sInh7zo9t — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) November 29, 2023

Today's #KoffeeWithKaran was more like a comedy show had a laughter riot! Kudos to @itsKajolD energy and #RaniMukerji wit. Both the ladies just nailed it #Kajol u may not won the hamper but surely the hearts — Karishma Sharma (@Heykarishmasays) November 29, 2023

Kajol has had a super busy year professionally. In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the web-series The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). She will next be seen in Do Patti, in which she will co-star with Kriti Sanon, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films and is producing the film.

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, the Mardaan series, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki among many others.