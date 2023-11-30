Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol And Rani Mukerji Reveal Why They Weren't Friends While Making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani Mukjeri and Kajol pictured together. (courtesy: kajol)

Karan Johar's new guests were Kajol and Rani Mukerji on his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Rani and Kajol, who happen to be cousins, famously starred together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was directed by Karan Johar. During the episode, the filmmaker recalled that the actresses were distant during the shooting of the film. "The two of you seem quite close now, but back then you did not have a friendship or a relationship at all, right?" Karan Johar asked the actresses. To which Kajol replied, "Not really."

Karan Johar, recalling Kajol and Rani's equation back then, added, "I used to wonder, what kind of families don't talk to each other, they're cousins." He then asked, "Was there an organic distance or you weren't close to that side of the family?" Kajol agreed that it was "organic distance" and added, "It was an organic distance, honestly. Where work is concerned, both of us liked where we were."

Rani Mukerji was asked by KJo, "Did you feel that there was a distance when you worked with her?" She replied, "Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange. You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in Town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange."

When asked how was it that the two united again, Rani Mukerji revealed that it was after they lost their respective fathers. "More after our dads passed away," Rani Mukerji said. Kajol added, "It's just an organic thing." Speaking of the changing equation, Rani said, "As families when you lose your loved ones. I was close to Kajol's dad (Shomu Mukerjee). When you go through tough times and losses, that's when everybody comes closer."

Kajol and Rani Mukerji are frequently pictured together at the annual Durga Puja festivities hosted by their families in Mumbai.