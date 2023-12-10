Red Sea Film Festival 2023: This Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Andrew Garfield Has The Internet's Heart

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: meamoviegirl)

This picture of Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield from the Red Sea Film Festival is thrilling the Internet and how. Alia Bhatt attended the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia recently. Now, photos and a video capturing Alia and Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield exchanging smiles and handshakes at the closing ceremony of the film festival in Jeddah have surfaced and we can't get enough of it, neither can social media. Sharing their photos, an X user wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield shaking hands omgg." Another person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Multiverse of madness just got real" while another said, "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield moment."

Take a look at the post below:

A day back, Alia Bhatt shared some pictures from the closing ceremony of Red Sea International Film Festival. For thebcaption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "‘twas a special night

Thank you for having me." See what Alia Bhatt posted:

Besides Alia Bhatt, the other Bollywood stars attending the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival included Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, the 83 actor was honoured for his contribution to the Hindi film industry.

On the work front, the Gully Boy actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the line-up.

This year, she also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.