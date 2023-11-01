The One With Karisma Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Stars

Karisma Kapoor shared these images. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared some inside photos from the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai that took place last night. Karisma Kapoor, who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra last night, wrote in her caption, "What a spectacular night such a pleasure to walk for the opening of Jio World Plaza for my dear friend Manish Malhotra." Congratulating Isha Ambani, she added, "Congratulations Isha Ambani on such an amazing place and fantastic show." She added the hashtags #NewOrderOfStyle, #MumbaiAtThePlaza and #JioWorldPlaza to her post.

Speaking of Karisma Kapoor's album from last night, the first photo is that of Karisma's OOTD. The second shot features her with Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In another shot, she is seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. The next click features Karisma with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah. The actress is seen posing with supermodels Ashley Graham and Elsa Hosk in another picture. Karisma features with Ranveer Singh in another frame. In another photo, she is seen posing with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.

See Karisma Kapoor's post from last night here:

Karisma Kapoor's next project is titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.