Celeb Roll-Call At Last Night's Event: The Ambanis, Deepika-Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan And Others

Deepika Padukone, the Ambanis and Alia Bhatt at the event.

No Ambani event is complete without a bunch of stars and Tuesday night's event was not any different. At the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai last night, the guestlist comprised Bollywood A-listers. Among them were Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and other stars that posed on the red carpet. Salman Khan arrived fashionably late. Isha Ambani happily posed with parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the event. Later, Akash and wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and fiancee Radhika Merchant were pictured together for a photo-op on the red carpet.

See photos of the Ambanis here:

Deepika Padukone was dressed in Louis Vuitton and she wore jewelry by Cartier.

Alia Bhatt came, saw and absolutely conquered the red carpet.

Katrina Kaif was dressed in a printed outfit.

Kareena Kapoor added a dash of bling to the red carpet last night.

Salman Khan arrived fashionably late.

Ranveer Singh was pictured on the ramp.

Arjun Kapoor also walked the ramp.

We also spotted Shweta Bachchan at the event.

Sonam Kapoor attended the event like this.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala on the ramp. Did someone say slay?

Rashmika Mandanna was all smiles.

Strike a pose like Shanaya Kapoor.

Hello there, Shehnaaz Gill.

Red alert for Nora Fatehi and Karisma Kapoor, pictured on the ramp.

The couple's section was represented by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia and Vijay Varma and Tamannaah, who walked the ramp together.

John Abraham skipped the red carpet but made up for it on the ramp.

Suniel Shetty and daughter Athiya pictured together on the ramp.

Which celeb look did you like the best?