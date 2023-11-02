Suhana Khan's Structured Corset And Skirt Is Pitch Black Perfection At The Jio World Plaza Red Carpet

Suhana Khan lends certified magic in black for the Jio World Plaza launch

It's the year of the Gen-next stars and ahead of her big release this year, The Archies, Suhana Khan already holds the top spot of being a fashionista. Can you blame her though? There's a sense of sophistication and finesse in her fashion choices that many take years to perfect. It sure looks like a cakewalk for Suhana Khan though who recently ditched her quiet luxury casual pieces for a little more structure. A black bodycon dress, an otherwise favourite of this young star, took the backseat for a black strapless textured corset and a form-fitting black skirt grazingly high slit on the side. Some classics however can't be replaced even for stylista like Suhana Khan. While black peep toes look after the classic touch to her outfit, her mini Lady Dior handbag lends a pop of colour which is fresh and impressionable of her skills that she can do justice to experimentation too. Soft smokey eyes, soft wavy locks and minimal accessoring later, Suhana Khan is ready to walk the talk anywhere she goes.

Also Read: With Glossy Lips And Bronzed Skin, Suhana Khan's Sunset Glam Is Perfect For A Sundowner

It was only fair for her love for black dresses to have a moment while we were still talking about her minimal chic style. Nobody says no to a black dress and if cutouts are added to dramatic effect, rest assured to find a very stylish Suhana Khan responsible for a social media frenzy.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's Dress Is Everything What Florals For Fall Should Look Like

Some black dresses are sleek and minimal. Some others have personalities of their own. Suhana Khan's moody dark floral dress falls under the latter category. At the end of the day though, if a dress as chic as hers puts a smile as wide as hers, why would anyone say no to something that oozes drama and mystery in the most stylish way?

Suhana Khan keeps it minimal and chic, but that's when you can trust her most to make headlines that are big and bold.

Also Read: It's Hard Not To "Fall" In Love With AbRam's Cuteness And Suhana Khan's Deep Grey Floral Bodycon Dress