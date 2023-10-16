With Glossy Lips And Bronzed Skin, Suhana Khan's Sunset Glam Is Perfect For A Sundowner

With Glossy Lips And Bronzed Skin, Suhana's Glam Is Made For A Sundowner

Suhana Khan has always gravitated towards minimal beauty choices that have made a high impact; a choice case for the ultimate Gen-Z beauty icon. Natural beauty looks have always been a hot trend and Suhana Khan has never failed to dish out her best version of them. Her penchant for simplicity is portrayed well through her choices and recently she gave a minimal spin to date night look. In a picture uploaded by Mohit Rai, Suhana gleamed like never before. With the right amount of bronzer and glossy lips, Suhana's date look is indeed perfect. The subtle smokey eyes and wispy lashes added an extra element to the look that went perfectly with her black cutout fit. Her loose strands on the front elevated her style altogether. Well, if you are looking for sunset beauty inspiration, head straight to Suhana's Instagram.

Trust Suhana Khan to don the best natural looks. From making an anticipated debut with Netflix's The Archies to making headlines for her beauty statements, Suhana has been a Gen-Z inspiration. If you are skimming through Instagram, you will come across multiple of her beauty looks that will inspire you to up your makeup game. Recently, she sported muted glam that was served best with a glossy nude lip and wispy lashes. She balanced out the look with a bright floral dress.

Suhana Khan's beauty game is only getting better and we are taking notes