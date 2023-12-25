Watch: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Daughter Raha's Face To The World On Christmas

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's first public appearance with daughter Raha

Our Christmas just turned more joyous after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their daughter Raha's face to the world. The couple was pictured with Raha in their arms as they arrived for the Kapoor's Christmas party in Mumbai's Juhu. The couple brought Raha along for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family on Monday. In the pictures we can see Raha looking super cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Her mom Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a floral black dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans. The parents smiled widely as they showed Raha to the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomes Raha in November 2022. In November 6th of this year, the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday.