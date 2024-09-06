Alia Bhatt Drops New Posters From <i>Jigra</i>, Announces Teaser Release Date

Jigra, featuring the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has been keeping movie buffs on their toes. Now, Alia has revealed on social media that the film's teaser trailer will be released on September 8. Needless to say, the excitement has reached a fever pitch. Along with the announcement, she has also shared two fresh posters of Jigra on Instagram. The first picture captures Alia Bhatt standing against the background of a dragon motif and Chinese lanterns. She is partially facing the camera with an intense expression on her face. An oversized pin-striped shirt, baggy black pants and a short hairdo seals her rugged avatar. In the next frame, Alia is directly looking at the camera. The side note reads, “Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai! (There is strength... Truth has strength) JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER.”

Before that, Alia Bhatt dropped two posters of Jigra on her Instagram timeline. The first one features the actress wearing a bomb jacket and carrying weapons in her hands. An explosion can be seen in the background with embers rising in the sky. Alia looks distressed in the picture. “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is too long and my brother has very little time). Jigra in cinemas 11th October,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

In the second poster, Alia is seen with her back to the camera. She is facing Vedang Raina's silhouette in the backdrop. “Tu mere protection mein hai (You are under my protection)” the caption reads. See the poster below:

Reacting to the posters, Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations”. “Let's go,” said filmmaker Karan Johar. Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor reacted with fire emojis.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. This is Alia's second film under her production banner after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.