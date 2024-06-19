Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reuniting For Love & War: 'Excited'

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor, who made his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, will be reuniting with the director once again for the 2025 film in the making Love & War. To Ranbir's delight, his wife and actress Alia Bhatt will also be starring in the film and so will his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Alia Bhatt spoke to News18 about the film and said she is excited to collaborate with the director for the second time after Gangubai Kathiawadi. “There are so many layers to look forward to, that I don't know which one to pick. First and foremost, the pleasure and honour of working with Sanjay sir, once again, under his guidance and gaze, flourish is step number one. You can go anywhere with it because of his attention to detail and his attention to you,” Alia said.

About Ranbir starring in the film, the Heart of Stone actress said, "I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what's that going to be like?” Talking about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal, Alia added, “Vicky and I are coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations.”

Alia Bhatt had shared the news of her featuring in Sanjay Leela Bansali's epic sage Love & War along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal in January this year. The happy news was shared by the actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on their respective Instagram pages.

Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky's post got big love from his brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal. Sunny commented, "Je baat," while dad Sham Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da (a tight hug. Big thanks to the God and everyone else)."

For the unversed, Love & War marks the filmmaker's first film with Vicky Kaushal. He has however worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut film Saawariya. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas of 2025.