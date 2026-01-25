Mahesh Babu Calls <i>Varanasi</i> Co-Star Priyanka Chopra "Uncompromising And Formidable" In <i>The Bluff</i> Trailer

Actor Mahesh Babu has extended his best wishes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, appearing highly impressed by the trailer of her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff.

Taking to his X handle, Mahesh Babu reshared the film's trailer and wrote, "Loved the trailer... @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th..."

Soon after, Priyanka commented, "Thank you."

Notably, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu will soon share the screen in SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture, Varanasi. In the film, Priyanka will be seen playing Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of Varanasi, which is slated for release during Sankranti 2027.

The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in November last year. The teaser was also unveiled on a massive screen, offering a sneak peek into the much-anticipated project.

Coming back to The Bluff, the film is directed by Frank E Flowers, who co-wrote the script with Joe Ballarini. The project brings an epic period thriller to life, set against the uniquely historical and culturally rich backdrop of the Cayman Islands. It features stunning real-world locations, including Skull Cave and the iconic Bluff.

Unveiled earlier this month, the trailer of The Bluff opens with Karl Urban's entry, as his character seeks a bounty that appears to be placed on Priyanka Chopra.

Portraying a fiercely protective mother, Priyanka navigates a treacherous battle against her violent past to safeguard her family. The trailer then moves into high-octane action sequences, with Priyanka taking on infiltrators who invade her home.

Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as producers of the film under the AGBO banner.

The Bluff is slated to release on Prime Video on February 15.

