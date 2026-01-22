Priyanka Chopra's 'Fiery Performance' In <i>The Bluff</i> Earns Praise From <i>Varanasi</i> Director SS Rajamouli

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Bluff, and the buzz around the project is building fast. The actor has been actively sharing updates with fans, and excitement surged further after director SS Rajamouli, who is collaborating with Priyanka on Varanasi, praised her performance.

About SS Rajamouli's Post

Taking to X, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises... What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff." Take a look:

Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises… What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff. https://t.co/VeHMAOYKh7 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 22, 2026

Rajamouli shared the same note on his Instagram handle, to which Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for your kind words sir (folded hands and red heart emojis)."





About Varanasi

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film is expected to release during Sankranti 2027, with Priyanka playing Mandakini, Mahesh as Rudhra, and Prithviraj as Kumbha.

About The Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate whose past sins resurface, putting a bounty on her head. The danger is led by Karl Urban, who plays a feared pirate determined to hunt her down.

With enemies closing in, the film positions Priyanka's character as a woman fighting against overwhelming odds to keep her family alive.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka after Citadel.

The Bluff is set to release on Prime Video on February 25.



