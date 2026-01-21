Oscars, Padma Shri, White House Dinner: Priyanka Chopra Calls 2016 The Year 'Everything Happened All At Once'

Priyanka Chopra recently treated fans to a series of throwback pictures as she joined the 2016 Instagram trend. Priyanka Chopra called 2016 a year when "everything happened all at once." About Priyanka Chopra's Post In her post, Priyanka Chopra included major highlights from 2016. One of the photos was from her first appearance at the Oscars, a moment that marked her growing global presence. Another photo showed her receiving the Padma Shri, one of India's top civilian honours.



The collection also featured a picture from a dinner she attended with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama - another memorable milestone from that year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Chopra's post included glimpses of her work in both Indian and international projects. She shared two pictures as Bajirao Mastani's Kashi and a picture with the Dil Dhadakne Do team, and PeeCee also included moments from her Hollywood ventures Quantico and Baywatch, underlining how busy and eventful 2016 had been for her. She also added personal snapshots to the mix. These included photos from Holi celebrations, the day she adopted her dog, and a touching moment with her late grandmother, giving followers a look at the emotional side of a defining year. On the work front, Priyanka will next appear in The Bluff, a pirate action film. She plays a character named Bloody Mary, and the movie is set to stream on Prime Video from February 25. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, where she will be playing the role of Mandakini.



