Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Perform Puja At London Home, Photo Goes Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen at a puja in their London home. A photo circulating on social media showed Anushka in a white cardigan paired with an orange skirt, while Virat sported a matching white kurta, perfectly complementing his wife.

The couple was seen posing alongside a priest during the intimate religious ceremony. The side note read, "Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Performed A Religious Ceremony At Their Home In London."

Last December, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat in Vrindavan. In a video shared on Bhajan Marg's official Instagram handle, the couple was seen engaging in a deep spiritual conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The spiritual leader shared valuable wisdom with the couple, advising them to view their work as a form of service to God. He emphasised the importance of approaching life with seriousness, humility and devotion. He also encouraged them to chant the name of the Almighty.

In other news, Virat and Anushka recently made headlines for their investment in a sprawling piece of land in Alibaug's Zirad village. According to property registration documents, the couple acquired a 5-acre land parcel for a staggering Rs 37.86 crore on January 13. This purchase marks their second land acquisition in the area within the last four years.

Their total landholding in Alibaug now spans 21,010 square meters, with the initial plot measuring 14,740 square meters and the latest addition covering 6,270 square meters.

Meanwhile, the couple continues to balance their personal and professional lives. They welcomed Vamika in 2021 and Akaay in 2024 after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017.

