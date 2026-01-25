<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Is At 66 Crore (And Counting)

After opening on a solid note, Border 2 witnessed a significant surge in collections on its second day.

What's Happening

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 36.7 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 66.7 crore.

Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 41.58% on Saturday.

Night shows drove the strongest footfall, registering 61.70% occupancy.

Background

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, expressed confidence in the film's performance and projected a strong extended weekend total.

He told PTI, "It is showing a big jump today in terms of the box office collection than the opening day. The film has opened quite big and the word-of-mouth is positive. We are hoping the film will do impressive and strong numbers over the weekend. We're seeing particularly good response from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai. The film is resonating well with audiences in these markets. Over the extended weekend, we expect the film to continue this momentum and gross over Rs 150 crore till Monday."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also pointed to the film's positive momentum.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Powered by glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday, with the #RepublicDay holiday on Monday likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its extended weekend."

The war drama is currently drawing comparisons with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in a single language in 2025.

The Ranveer Singh-led film had collected Rs 60 crore within its first two days.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border.