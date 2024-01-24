Neetu Kapoor's Shout Out To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor After Love & War Announcement: 'Raha's Parents, You Make Me Proud'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: hunkymedia )

The news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bansali for his new film Love & War has made Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor immensely happy and her latest Instagram post stands as proof. Moments after Alia Bhatt shared the news of her featuring in Sanjay Leela Bansali's epic sage Love & War along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal, Neetu Kapoor reshared the post on her Instagram wall. In her loud shout out to her kids, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Love & War! Raha's parents, you both make me so proud with my all time favourite film maker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can't wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal."

Earlier in the day, the happy news was shared by the actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on their respective Instagram pages. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky's post got big love from his brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal. Sunny commented, "Je baat," while dad Sham Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da(a tight hug. Big thanks to the god and everyone else)."

For the unversed, Love & War marks the filmmaker's first film with Vicky Kaushal. He has however worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut film Saawariya. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas of 2025.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, while he worked alongside the actress' husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Love & War will also mark celeb couple Ranbir and Alia's second film after Brahmastra.