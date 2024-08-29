How Did Alia Bhatt Put Kalki Koechlin And Daughter Sappho Into Trouble? See Viral Post

Kalki Koechlin jokingly blamed Alia Bhatt for putting her into trouble. Wondering how? Recently, Kalki shared a picture featuring a page from Alia Bhatt's book ED Finds A Home on her Instagram stories.Tagging Alia Bhatt, she wrote in the caption, "Uh oh you got us in trouble. Now Sappho wants Ed in our home." Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Alia dropped a series of laugh out loud emojis. For context, Alia released her first book ED Finds A Home at the Storyverse - Children's Lit Fest in Mumbai in June. Alia's book is about a dog Ed and Alia (a little girl). Alia has a superpower and she can speak to Ed.

Back in June, Alia also shared a glimpse of the book on her Instagram. Sharing the news with her Instafam, Alia Bhatt wrote, "A new adventure begins. "Ed finds a Home" is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My chidhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life..Fingers crossed for this journey ahead. You can now find the books available online, and in major bookstores." Take a look:

Alia founded kidswear and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. Kalki Koechlin shares a daughter Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg.