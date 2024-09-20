On Diljit Dosanjh Concert Tickets, AAP's Witty Take And A Reminder

Days after fans across India scrambled for tickets to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024,' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shared a social media post reminding people, especially women, of one of their most popular welfare schemes.

The party, which is in power in Delhi, on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, shared a 37-second video, splicing together clips of Dosanjh's past concerts — the lights and roaring crowds — with scenes of women calmly riding buses in Delhi, holding onto their bus tickets.

The intriguing juxtaposition was clarified by a cheeky caption in Hindi. “Aapko Diljit Dosanjh ki concert ki ticket mile ya na mile, lekin Delhi mein mahilaon ko busa yatra ki muft ticket milti rahegi (You may or may not get tickets to Diljit Dosanjh's concert, but women will continue to get free bus tickets in Delhi).”

आपको Diljit Dosanjh के Concert की टिकट मिले या ना मिले लेकिन दिल्ली में महिलाओं को बस यात्रा की मुफ़्त टिकट मिलती रहेगी???? pic.twitter.com/i2D3aufRPG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 20, 2024

The post quickly gained traction, amassing around 22k views within an hour of being shared. While many appreciated the humour, not everyone was amused.

Here are a few reactions:

Mahilaein yatra ticket khud le lengi

Aap bas concert ka ticket dila do???? — Gulmohar ???? (@Bekaarbaate) September 20, 2024

Ye bhi sahi baat hai... Ak concert delhi govt ki taraf se bhi karwa do.. Diljit paji ka — Rohit Aggarwal (@Rohit10736496) September 20, 2024

तो दिलजीत को बोल दो यही टिकट लेकर भेज देते हैं महिलाओं को, एंट्री दे दे बस अगला वोट आपको ही ???? — Vaibhav Mishra (@baibhawmishra) September 20, 2024

Rs 10 aur 25000 me kitna fark hai ye delhi walon ko pata hai — Rajeev Singh (@Rajeevsingh2101) September 20, 2024

The Delhi government's free bus travel scheme for women, introduced in October 2019, provides pink single-journey tickets for free travel on public buses, a measure aimed at empowering women and making public transport more accessible.

A few days ago, Delhi Police issued a creative warning about fraudulent concert ticket sales, garnering the support of Diljit Dosanjh. In an Instagram post, they cleverly referenced lyrics from Dosanjh's hit track ‘Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya' from his ‘GOAT' album, stating, “Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajwa lena (Don't get scammed by fake ticket links; always verify before making a purchase).”

Dosanjh responded promptly, sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, tagging Delhi Police.

The tickets to Dosanjh's Delhi show, scheduled for October 26, sold out within minutes of going live a few days ago, leaving countless fans disappointed and without a way to watch the electrifying performer live.