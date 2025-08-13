AAP Slams Centre For Shielding Vote Fraud, BJP Says "Baseless Accusations"

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government was avoiding discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to hide its role in large-scale vote manipulation.



The Delhi BJP dismissed the AAP's charges as baseless attempts to justify its electoral defeat.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed the Modi government's refusal to debate the SIR issue showed it was "part of the entire game".

He alleged several cases of multiple votes registered at Union ministers' addresses and petitions by BJP workers to delete thousands of votes in 14 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Singh said similar electoral fraud took place in other states, including Maharashtra, Haryana and Bihar.

AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Election Commission of deliberately obstructing access to voter lists and demanded legal action against election commissioners "whenever the government changes".

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva countered that opposition parties were making "baseless accusations" to undermine democratic institutions after losing elections.

He said while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had accepted the February poll results as the people's mandate, its leaders were now alleging rigging "just to stay in the news".

Sachdeva said that the AAP lost the Delhi assembly elections due to its "misgovernance, corruption, and inefficiency".

