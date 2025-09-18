'Drops Atom, Hydrogen Bombs On Own Country': Anil Vij Mocks Rahul Gandhi

Anil Vij, BJP Minister from Haryana, has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission. "Rahul Gandhi ji is the world's first such politician who harbours the sentiment of dropping atom bombs and hydrogen bombs in his own country," Mr Vij wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"You have the right to say anything in a press conference. If your intention was good, you could have used some other terminology for this very matter, but the reality is that negativity has so dominated you that you neither think good nor speak good," he added.

राहुल गांधी जी विश्व के पहले ऐसे राजनेता हैं जो अपने ही देश में एटम बम और हाइड्रोजन बम गिराने की भावना रखते हैं । आप को पत्रकार वार्ता में कुछ भी बात रखने का अधिकार है । यदि आपकी भावना अच्छी है तो आप इसी बात के लिए कोई और शब्दावली इस्तेमाल कर सकते थे परन्तु हकीकत यह है कि आप पर… — Anil Vij Ambala Cantt Haryana, India (@anilvijminister) September 18, 2025

Rahul Gandhi's "Hydrogen Bomb" In Making

In a detailed presentation today, Rahul Gandhi alleged mass deletion of voters from Congress strongholds in Karnataka during the 2023 Assembly election. These voter IDs, Mr Gandhi alleged, were deleted using fake logins and phone numbers from outside the state.

Mr Gandhi alleged that in Karnataka's Aland constituency, someone tried to delete 6,018 votes but was caught due to a coincidence. The Congress MP cited the example of Maharashtra's Rajura constituency, where he claimed voters were added fraudulently using automated software.

While some constituencies saw voter addition, others saw deletion, said Mr Gandhi. "But the basic idea is the same, phones from outside, people who are supposed to have added voters don't know they have added voters, people who have deleted voters don't know they have deleted voters," he explained.

The opposition leader called out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to "stop protecting the people who are destroying Indian democracy" and urged him to release the data sought for investigation within a week.

However, this, as Mr Gandhi said, wasn't the "hydrogen bomb". It is still being prepared and will be shared soon.

Earlier this month, on September 1, while wrapping up the 'voter adhikar' rally in Bihar, a joint campaign with allies Rashtriya Janata Dal, Mr Gandhi had promised the BJP that he would drop something "bigger than an atom bomb", that is, a hydrogen bomb.

EC, BJP Take On Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission and the BJP have refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

"Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person," sources in the Election Commission said.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the Congress has lost 90 per cent polls it fought under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. "His frustration is increasing day by day. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to make incorrect and baseless allegations. Being reprimanded by courts has become a routine for him," he said.