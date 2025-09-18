Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - who earlier this month promised a 'vote chori' hydrogen bomb' to expose 'collusion' between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission to commit voter fraud - launched his fiercest critique of the poll body yet. It did not, however, involve a 'hydrogen bomb'.

In a detailed PowerPoint presentation, Mr Gandhi, instead, fired another potentially damning accusation at the EC and its boss, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the poll body of the systematic, mass deletion of voters from Congress strongholds ahead of the 2023 Karnataka election.

But this, he also said, isn't the 'hydrogen bomb'; that allegation is being prepped, he said.

"In a short while we will show you the 'hydrogen bomb'... the preparation is stiil going on. Because, you see, I told my team that if I have to go on stage then I need black-and-white proof, or I won't go."

"I told my team I need proof that nobody can refuse or negate. Then I will go," Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi also said his presentation had given gathered reporters "100 per cent evidence that cannot be doubted". "You have seen it with your own eyes... EC now has to release data within a week. Otherwise we will know for sure Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people destroying the Constitution."

The 'Hydrogen Bomb' Promise

On September 1 the Congress leader was wrapping up the 'voter adhikar' rally in Bihar, a joint campaign with allies Rashtriya Janata Dal before the election in the eastern state.

The Congress and RJD lead the Mahagathbandhan alliance that has protested the EC's 'special intensive revision' of the state's electoral roll, an exercise the opposition claims is meant to disenfranchise their voters. The 'voter adhikar' rally was meant to raise awareness.

At its conclusion, Mr Gandhi said, "We will not let them (i.e., the BJP) murder the Constitution... that is why we took out the yatra and we got a tremendous response. And I want to tell the BJP... have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb? BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming."

Last week he repeated his 'hydrogen bomb coming' statement, telling reporters, "To the people of the BJP who are getting agitated, I say 'don't... when the hydrogen bomb comes, everything will be clear'."

The BJP hit back swiftly, condemning the Congress leader's statement as "demeaning himself" and insulting the nation's voters. Ex-Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters, "Whenever I listen to Rahul Gandhi, inside or outside Parliament, it takes time to understand what he is trying to say... How are the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb related to elections? Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible."

