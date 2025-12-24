Bengaluru Woman Groped, Slapped For Rejecting "Instagram Friend's" Advances

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and harassed in broad daylight by a man who had been persistently pressuring her to enter into a relationship, an incident that was captured on CCTV in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on December 22 at around 3:20 pm. The footage shows the woman standing beside a scooty, believed to be an online ride, when the accused arrives at the spot in a car. He is seen taking her purse and checking it before moving towards her and groping her.

The man then repeatedly hits the woman on her head and back and drags her along the road. Despite the presence of two to three bystanders at the scene, no one intervened to help the victim.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Naveen and the victim became acquainted through Instagram in 2024 and remained in regular contact via phone calls and messages. Over time, however, Naveen allegedly began pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship, which she resisted.

On December 22, Naveen reportedly went to the woman's paying guest (PG) accommodation in his car. When he saw her standing outside the PG, he confronted her, dragged her, and assaulted her in public.

The police have registered an FIR and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway.