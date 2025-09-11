"Don't Get Agitated": Rahul Gandhi To BJP, With A "Hydrogen Bomb" Warning

BJP jibes at his "hydrogen bomb" remark notwithstanding, Congress's Rahul Gandhi reiterated his intention to 'drop' one again today. But the 'location' remains secret for now -- despite the party's UP unit chief Ajai Rai's prediction that it would be Varanasi -- the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The issue is Bihar. The main issue is that elections have been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka," Mr Gandhi said today.

"We have given evidence in black and white for Bangalore Central. In the coming days, we will give you another dynamic, explosive evidence," he said, pointing to the data from the Karnataka constituency on which he based his "vote theft" allegations and targeted the Election Commission.

"The truth is -- and we will prove it -- that governments are being formed through stolen votes. To the people of the BJP who are getting agitated, I will say 'Don't get agitated. Because when the hydrogen bomb comes, everything will be clear'," he added.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had warned BJP to "get ready" for a hydrogen bomb - a more impactful revelation - to back his allegations that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, has stooped to form governments by stealing votes. Presenting what he said was data from two constituencies, he said the poll body, through multiple underhand methods, had given the impression of a mandate in favour of the BJP.

Both BJP and the poll commission have trashed the allegations.

"The BJP people showed black flags to us. I want to tell them, listen carefully. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb? What is bigger than that; it is a hydrogen bomb. In Mahadevapura, we had shown an atom bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out your (BJP) reality of vote chori," Mr Gandhi said after his foot-march through Bihar with ally Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Grand Alliance.