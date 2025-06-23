Diljit Dosanjh Trolled For Casting Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir in <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>

Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh is facing criticism for casting Pakistani star Hania Aamir in his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. In an apparent move to steer clear of controversy on ground in India, the horror comedy movie is also skipping a theatrical release in the country and going for an overseas screening on Friday (June 27).

The announcement comes two months after the deadly terror attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025 and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, the air missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 7, 2025 targeted on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

What's Happening

Diljit Dosanjh is being trolled on social media over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his latest Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3.

On Sunday night, Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer on his Instagram page. "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN," he captioned his post.

The Amar Singh Chamkila star's team also posted the link of Sohni Lagdi, a song from Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir. The track will be out today. "Sohni lagdi - Song Out Tomorrow Diljit x @haniaheheofficial," read the caption.

The trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 is unavailable on YouTube India. "The uploader has not made this video available in your country," reads the message.

The teaser and songs of the film are still available.

Aamir didn't feature in the teaser, which was released earlier. Popular Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa is also part of the film.

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh Getting Brickbats For Co-Starring With Hania Aamir In Sardaar Ji 3

Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir and several other Pakistani stars, including Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ali Zafar were blocked in India following a "legal request" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Following the 2016 Uri attack, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani actors from working in Indian films. Several film bodies in India, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated its stand against Pakistani artistes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Hania Aamir was also criticised for anti-India remarks following Operation Sindoor.

What The Internet Is Saying

Many Diljit Dosanjh fans on social media were disappointed.

This was Hania Aamir degrading our India during Op. Sindoor. He and some of our celebrities seriously deserve ban from our industry . Remember this before giving reach, views to this. https://t.co/AVUXz57TB3 pic.twitter.com/yVSAw2oqfm — Chikorita☘️ (@Sam_Writes1) June 23, 2025

"This was Hania Aamir degrading our India during Op. Sindoor. He and some of our celebrities seriously deserve a ban from our industry . Remember this before giving reach, views to this," said an X user.

Another called for a boycott of the film.

So now Diljit drops a trailer with Hania Aamir the same actress who called Operation Sindoor "sinister"?

No outrage. No boycott. Just vibes?

Imagine the reaction if the roles were reversed.

Selective outrage is the real plague.

Shameful.#DiljitDosanjh #HaniaAamir #sardarji3 pic.twitter.com/ZhTajquH9n — BHARTIYA 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Bhartiya1947_) June 23, 2025

"So now Diljit drops a trailer with Hania Aamir, the same actress who called Operation Sindoor 'sinister'? No outrage. No boycott. Just vibes? Imagine the reaction if the roles were reversed. Selective outrage is the real plague. Shameful. #DiljitDosanjh #HaniaAamir #sardarji3."

One of the users on X called Hania Aamir's casting in Sardaar Ji 3 "absolutely disgraceful".

Absolutely disgraceful! 🚨



Hania Aamir's hypocrisy and Diljit Dosanjh's betrayal of Bharat Mata by cozying up to a Pakistani actress after Operation Sindoor's bold strike against terror are a slap in the face to every proud Indian! #BoycottDiljit #BanPakArtists #IndiaFirst Our… pic.twitter.com/h0wWJba81k — Mind Mingle (@MarsLyricist6) June 23, 2025

"Hania Aamir's hypocrisy and Diljit Dosanjh's betrayal of Bharat Mata by cozying up to a Pakistani actress after Operation Sindoor's bold strike against terror are a slap in the face to every proud Indian! #BoycottDiljit #BanPakArtists #IndiaFirst Our jawans sacrificed their lives to protect us, and these so-called "stars" spit on that valor for cheap fame. Time to stand united NO TOLERANCE for anti-national agendas! Jai Hind!" she wrote.

Fans also spoke their mind in Diljit Dosanjh's comments box on Instagram.

There were also a handful who praised Diljit Dosanjh for his courage.

Want to say - Hania Aamir & Diljit Dosanjh faced a lot of heat due to the recent Indian aggression. Diljit was under heavy pressure for starring a Pakistani, yet launched the movie despite not being permitted in India.



What an absolute legend!

pic.twitter.com/Q1UQWlAyzX — H'ur (@Hur1) June 22, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh And Hania Aamir's Association

Last October, Hania Aamir, along with her friends, attended Diljit Dosanjh's London concert as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. At the time, videos of Diljit Dosanjh inviting Hania Aamir to the stage of the O2 Arena and singing his popular song Lover for the star of Pakistani serials such as Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar went viral on social media.

Days after the show, Hania Aamir shared a series of pictures from the show and penned a heartfelt note for Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. "Hona ni mai recover what a night," she began her post, referring to Lover.

"It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirt pyar. The entire team is just. An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth @sonalisingh love and duas @kreposit thanks for capturing the moments (sic)" she had written on Instagram.

In A Nutshell

Diljit Dosanjh is in the middle of a controversy over co-starring with Pakistani star Hania Aamir in his new movie Sardaar Ji 3. There's a ban on Pakistani artistes against featuring in Indian films; the calls against actors from across the border got louder after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh is no stranger to controversies. His film Punjab 95, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, is yet to see the light of the day.