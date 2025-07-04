<i>Battle Of Galwan</i>: Salman Khan Unveils A Powerful First Look Of His Next Film

With numerous videos and photos leading Salman Khan fans to speculate about his powerful comeback after Sikandar, the superstar has finally responded. The actor unveiled a first glimpse of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan on social media and it looks impressive.

What's Happening

Salman Khan dropped the look of his upcoming film titled Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The motion poster showcases Salman Khan with bloodstains all over his face; he's also sporting a moustache in the film.

Salman is said to be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.

The clash that took place on June 15-16, 2020, resulted in casualties on both sides. This marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years.

Sticks, stones, and hand-to-hand combat were involved as firearms were prohibited in that area.

The film's plot highlights one of India's most brutal battles ever fought without a single bullet being fired.

The first glimpse captures the patriotic essence of a battle fought over 15,000 feet above sea level.

This is based on a story from India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The Buzz

Salman Khan has been spotted out and about, sporting his moustache, as the rumours of it being his look for an upcoming film kept getting stronger. Last night, he shared an intense picture of himself on social media, which again led to fans speculating that he is dropping a hint about his next movie.

The official confirmation by the Sikandar star has come as delightful news to his fans who have been waiting to see him in a meaty role.

In A Nutshell

Salman Khan's first look as Colonel B Santosh Babu in Battle of Galwan has taken the internet by storm. The film is based on the battle that took place between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.