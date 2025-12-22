Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Walk Into Mumbai Airport Hand-In-Hand Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success, Viral Video

Ranveer Singh is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons! His latest release, Dhurandhar, has been breaking record after record at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 550-crore milestone in just 17 days and is now inching towards the Rs 600-crore mark. Amid all the success, the actor was seen arriving at Mumbai airport with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and the duo twinned in black.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Video Goes Viral

In the now-viral video, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked hand-in-hand as they entered the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. The clip went viral as soon as it was shared on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with messages and compliments. Watch the video here:

About Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

The Ranveer Singh starrer entered the Rs 550-crore club on December 21, earning around Rs 38.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 555.75 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar has secured a spot among the top ten highest-grossing Indian films based on net collections in India. The film has overtaken Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which earned Rs 553 crore during its run.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol's 2024 blockbuster Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 543 crore). Notably, Dhurandhar achieved this feat without the advantage of dubbed versions.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hit cinemas on 5 December. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have confirmed that a sequel is set to release on 19 March next year.



