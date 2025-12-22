<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Film Nearing Rs 600 Crore, Dethrones <i>Animal</i> From All-Time Top 10 Indian Films List

Dhurandhar has not been showing any sign of slowing down at the box office. The Ranveer Singh film entered the Rs 550 crore club on December 17. It earned approximately Rs 38.50 crore on Sunday, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's total collection stands at Rs 555.75 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar has entered the list of the top ten Indian films of all time based on domestic net collections. The film has overtaken Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to claim the tenth spot. Animal had earned Rs 553 crore in India during its run.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol's 2024 hit Gadar 2, which collected Rs 525 crore. It has also gone past Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 543 crore).

Dhurandhar achieved the milestone without the support of dubbed versions, which contributed significantly to the collections of Pathaan and Animal.

Dhurandhar opened on a strong note, earning Rs 103 crore in its first weekend - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The momentum continued through the weekdays, with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total past Rs 150 crore. With another Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week tally reached Rs 207.25 crore. The film earned Rs 32.5 crore on Friday.

The second weekend saw an even bigger surge, with Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Weekdays followed with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, December 18.

Collections stood at Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and about Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday. This took the overall total to approximately Rs 555.75 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in cinemas on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The makers have confirmed that a sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, next year.



