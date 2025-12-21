<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Hirav Mehta To NDTV On Akshaye Khanna's Reaction To Viral <i>FA9LA</i> Song: "He Knew He Had Killed It"

After shattering multiple box-office records and emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year, Dhurandhar continues to enjoy a dream run in theatres.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, led by Ranveer Singh and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, has turned into a full-blown phenomenon.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, TV actor Hirav Mehta, who played the role of BUF Rebel in the film, spoke about realising the film's blockbuster potential during the shoot, working with the powerhouse cast, and being part of Akshaye Khanna's viral song Fa9la.

"I Understood It Would Be A Blockbuster While Shooting Itself"

Talking about when he realised Dhurandhar was turning into a phenomenon, Hirav said, "Maybe while shooting. When I went for the shoot on the first day itself, when I saw the set, when I saw that Aditya Dhar sir was directing it so well, and when I met all the actors like Ranveer Singh sir, Akshaye Khanna sir, Sanjay Dutt sir and all the other actors, I instantly knew that this was going to be a blockbuster film. The script was amazing, the set was amazing, and the cinematography, direction and acting were all top-notch. I think while shooting itself, I understood that."

"It Felt Like An Acting Masterclass"

Sharing his experience of working with such a powerful ensemble, Hirav said it was a learning experience that will stay with him forever.

He shared, "Looking at Ranveer Singh sir's acting, Akshaye Khanna sir, Sanjay Dutt sir, R Madhavan sir and Arjun Rampal sir ,when I actually shot scenes with them, it felt like an acting masterclass. In simple words, I learned a lot, and it is going to stay with me forever."

On The Viral Song Fa9la

Hirav was also seen in Akshaye Khanna's viral song Fa9la, which became a huge talking point, particularly because of Akshaye's hook-step. He said he had a feeling the sequence would make an impact.

He added, "When we were shooting the song Fa9la, the set looked amazing and very grand. There were so many people around us. The walk was shot in slow motion, then we entered the hut, and Akshaye Khanna sir improvised the dance. He was enjoying it so much. While shooting, I definitely felt that this scene was going to make a mark."

Recalling his interaction with Akshaye Khanna, Hirav described it as brief but memorable, saying, "I was already on the set when Akshaye Khanna sir entered. He was locked into his character, but I still went up to him, introduced myself and said it was a pleasure working with him. He greeted me nicely. It was a small hello-hi conversation, and then we were locked into the shoot."

"The Hook-Step Was Completely Improvised"

Speaking about the now-famous hook-step, Hirav revealed that it was entirely spontaneous.

He said, "To be very honest, the hook-step was completely improvised. Akshaye sir has a very calm and composed personality, so even if the scene has turned out amazing, you wouldn't notice his excitement on the set. But deep within, I'm sure he knew he had killed it."

Ranveer Singh's Energy On Set

Hirav had high praise for Ranveer Singh's energy and generosity as a co-actor.

He shared, "When Ranveer Singh sir enters the set, he walks in with an aura. He has so much energy, and not random energy - it's the kind that people around him also feel. Off camera, he is fun and high-energy, but when it's action time, he locks into the character and it becomes an acting masterclass."

He also recalled a special moment when Ranveer encouraged him during a scene.

The actor added, "It was my first time on a film set, and I was very nervous. Ranveer Singh sir remembered my name, Hirav, and while we were shooting, he hyped me up from the background. That gave me so much confidence, and it's a memory that will stay with me forever."

On Aditya Dhar's Direction

Hirav described Aditya Dhar as a director who makes actors feel prepared and comfortable on set.

He stated, "The best part about Aditya Dhar sir is that he makes sure the artist knows everything about the scene - what to do, how to do it, and what the feel should be. When an actor has that clarity, the scene comes out beautifully."

He added that what sets Dhar apart is his humility and approachability.

"All artists are treated at the same level. He makes sure everyone feels comfortable and prepared, and that's why his direction is always on point," Hirav concluded.