Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Wants To Remake Sangam With Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh

A throwback of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, which aired on October 26, featured everyone's favourite Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the Koffee couch. FYI: This was their first appearance together on a show as a married couple. Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in Italy. The two gave major power couple goals on the show. Deepika and Ranveer conquered our hearts (again). As KJo said, they were “being unapologetically authentic”. Now, let us talk about the OG rapid fire game. It was too much fun. One of the major highlights was Ranveer talking about a love triangle featuring himself, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor. During the rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan 8 episode 1, Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh: “In a love triangle featuring you and Deepika, which male actor would you not mind being cast to be the third character?”

Ranveer Singh replied, “Ranbir [Kapoor]. He then revealed, “You [Karan Johar] wanted to make Sangam with the three of us, right?” To this, KJo replied, “Yes.” Ranveer, in full Rocky Randhawa style, added, “You are always boasting but make nothing concrete,” Karan Johar said he can still make Sangam. “Sign it?” he asked and Deepika said “done.” “I am dying to (make it),” Karan Johar added. FYI: The 1964 film Sangam was helmed by Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The film also featured Raj Kapoor in the lead with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's name was mentioned more than once during the rapid fire round. When Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh which contemporary male actor he would choose to recreate the Dola Re Dola song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor picked Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone also name-checked Ranbir during her rapid-fire round. When Karan Johar asked Deepika to name the actor with whom she has the finest “on-screen chemistry”. She said, “The truth is, I think, I have good chemistry with a lot of people. It goes without saying that Ranveer and I have amazing chemistry, which is why we are even on this couch. But Shah Rukh [Khan], Ranbir. I had amazing chemistry with Irrfan [Khan]. I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik [Roshan], which everyone's going to see in Fighter.”

Koffee with Karan season 8 aired on Disney+Hotstar on October 26.