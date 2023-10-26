Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone And Karan Johar On Their Battle With Anxiety

Deepika Padukone pictured with Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

The first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 aired on October 26 at the stroke of midnight and if you ask us “dil ka pet bhar gaya hai”. The first guests were the couple synonymous with Bollywood royalty - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. They were “hotter than brewing koffee”. Not our words. From showing their wedding footage for the first time to Ranveer talking about the proposal, the first episode heartwarming and all things love. During the show, Karan Johar and Deepika also spoke about their battle with anxiety and depression. The actress, who came out in 2015, also talked about how Ranveer created a “safe space” for her and was “patient” throughout. It all began when KJo picked up an incident from the past. The filmmaker said that he and Deepika were returning from Alibug and he saw Deepika crying as soon as the helicopter took off. To this, the actress said it first happened in 2014 and she decided to come out as she wanted to bring a change. Deepika, who is still on medication, said, “It's work every day.”

Talking about how Ranveer Singh stood by her side, Deepika Padukone added, “What he (Ranveer Singh) did at that point was that he created a safe space for me to open up. Not once did he say, 'It's okay, forget it', or 'just let's go on a drive' or anything of that sort. At that point, he didn't understand it much, today he understands it a lot better. But he was just all there. He has been so patient. It told me a lot about the person that he is.”

Ranveer Singh also opened up about Deepika Padukone's struggle with mental health and when he thought that it was serious. He said, “When it first happened in 2014, I was shooting. She [Deepika] called and she said ‘I have had a blackout and I've had a fall. Can you come home?' I cut the call and I was on my bike straight to her house. When I saw her, something wasn't right. She's in front, she's looking at you but she's not all there.” He continued, “One day at breakfast she was sitting across from me and she was just crying and there were just tears. Copious tears flowing down.” Ranveer Singh said that he felt “helpless” and called Deepika's parents.

He said, “The reason I remember that vividly is because it was that moment where I felt completely helpless.” Karan Johar also spoke about the “legit (anxiety) attack” he experienced at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) earlier this year. Karan Johar said, “The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch. I remember Varun Dhawan was staring at me. I was sweating. I didn't even realise my face was full of sweat. Varun came and he was like, ‘Are you okay?' My hands were shaking. And then he took me to an empty room. I first thought it was a cardiac arrest. I didn't know what I was going through. I got out of my jacket, which was long and elaborate. I just left in half an hour. I went back home and I just went to my bed and I cried. I didn't know why I was crying.”

Koffee with Karan season 8 aired on Disney+Hotstar on October 26.