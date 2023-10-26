Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Video Eclipsed Everything Else

Deepika and Ranveer at their wedding. (courtesy: theweddingfilmer)

The 8th season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan kickstarted with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the first guests. The couple, who have previously appeared on the show, featured on it together for the first time. During the course of the show, Karan Johar also shared the couple's official wedding video 5 years after the ceremonies (This is the first time that video has been shared publicly). The footage has glimpses from the star couple's dreamy wedding and the festivities. The clip begins with Ranveer Singh expressing his love for Deepika at a party. Deepika's father and badminton ace Prakash Padukone then speaks about welcoming Ranveer to their "boring" (his words) family. The clip also has glimpses of the mehendi ceremony, where Ranveer is seen dancing as Deepika smiles with all her heart. Right before the Anand Karaj ceremony, Ranveer is seen telling Deepika how much he loves her. "No peeping," she prompts. The video also has glimpses from the engagement. Dreamy is the word.

After screening the video, the show's host Karan Johar got super emotional. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video here:

Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.