Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal They Were 'Secretly Engaged'

A still from the promo. (courtesy: elitestanning)

A promo from the upcoming season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 is going crazy viral and TBH we are not surprised at all. The video features power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after all. The promo video has been shared by show's host Karan Johar and it has been trending a great deal on social media. So what to expect from an episode with Deepika and Ranveer on the Koffee With Karan couch for the first time together? "You were secretly engaged," Karan Johar asks in a segment of the promo. To which Ranveer replies, "2015 I proposed to her. Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to)."Deepika Padukone jokingly added, "Advance booking."

In another segment of the video, KJo asks Deepika, "Would you ever date Rocky Randhawa?" Her reply, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa." FYI, Rocky Randhawa is the name of Ranveer's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When asked, "Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with," Deepika replied, "I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik which everyone is going to see." The two will co-star in Fighter.

Sharing the promo video, Karan Johar wrote, "They are absolutely gorgeous and absolutely at the top of their game...They are the true Bollywood royalty couple! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone."

Check out the viral video here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.

Koffee With Karan 8 will air on October 26 on Disney+Hotstar. The seventh season of Koffee With Karan witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan among others. The final episode of the show ended with the 'Koffee Awards.' Comedian Tanmay Bhat, influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM and actor-comedian Danish Sait were on the jury panel.